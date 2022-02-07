﻿
English
Gerdau launches high-resistance rebar product

Monday, 07 February 2022 20:54:13 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau said on Monday it launched a new “high-resistance” rebar product, known as Gerdau GG 70.

Gerdau said the rebar, which is part of the company’s CA-50 grade, offers high performance with productivity and sustainability gains. The product has a minimum yield strength of 700 MPa, which is 200 MPa higher than its current GG 50 rebar product. MPa is a measure used to describe pressure ranges as well as ratings of hydraulic systems.

The product is aimed at the civil construction, with a focus on infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction segments.

The new rebar is produced at Gerdau’s Divinópolis mill, in the city of same name in Minas Gerais state.


