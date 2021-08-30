Gerdau investing over $14 million in environmental projects at Brazilian mill

Monday, 30 August 2021 22:52:20 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau said on Monday it will invest BRL 75 million ($14.45 million) in environmental projects at its Divinopolis mill, located in the city of same name in the state of Minas Gerais.

Gerdau said the investments aim to reduce particles and dust emissions at the mill’s operations. The investment represents a record figure for the facility, the company said.

The BRL 75 million ($14.45 million) environmental projects investment accounts for over half the mill’s total Capex spending for 2021, which reaches about BRL 130 million ($25.05 million), and includes other areas, Gerdau said.

Some of the investments are already in place, including equipment that eliminates dust from the mill’s No.1 and No. 2 blast furnaces with a “giant filter,” as well as seven sprinklers near the plant’s patio, where there’s a major influx of trucks and raw materials.