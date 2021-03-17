﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Gerdau increases Capex guidance for 2021

Wednesday, 17 March 2021 22:32:24 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau has increased its Capex guidance to BRL 3.5 billion ($624.8 million) for 2021, according to an investor presentation obtained by SteelOrbis.

Gerdau said it upgraded its Capex guidance for 2021 from BRL 2.63 billion ($470.7 million) due to the company’s improving prospects in Q4 2020 and early 2021.

“Now, we are making this adjustment for 2021, since our investment capacity is directly related to our free cash flow generation, whose performance has been very positive,” said CEO Gustavo Werneck.

Werneck said Gerdau will spend $120 million to set up a new continuous casting rolling mill at its Pindamonhangaba mill, located in the city of same name in the state of São Paulo. The new rolling mill should start up by H2 2022, and it is expected to help meet Brazil’s automotive industry needs to produce hybrid and electric cars.


Tags: Brazil  South America  Gerdau  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Mar

Brazilian crude steel output up 3.8 percent in February
15  Mar

Vale’s CSP increases slab exports in February
15  Mar

Steel price hikes shed uncertainty over Brazil’s civil construction industry
08  Mar

Alacero calls for scrap export quotas to reactivate Latin America’s economy
03  Mar

Anglo American Brazil to invest up to $250 million in Minas-Rio