Gerdau extends liquidity with new $875 million credit line

Tuesday, 04 October 2022 21:57:18 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Gerdau group announced in Brazil that they have signed a contract for a credit line named “Senior Unsecured Global Working Capital Credit Agreement,” under administration of the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon).

The credit line has a maturity period of five years, counting from the signing date of the credit agreement with up to seven first-rate banks, to be contracted in due course under individual procedures, with deadlines and other conditions under the discretion of Gerdau.

According to Gerdau, the new credit line will replace a current operation of up to $800 million, scheduled for conclusion in 2024, extending the liquidity of the company and its subsidiaries until 2027.