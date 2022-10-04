﻿
Gerdau extends liquidity with new $875 million credit line

Tuesday, 04 October 2022
       

The Gerdau group announced in Brazil that they have signed a contract for a credit line named “Senior Unsecured Global Working Capital Credit Agreement,” under administration of the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon).

The credit line has a maturity period of five years, counting from the signing date of the credit agreement with up to seven first-rate banks, to be contracted in due course under individual procedures, with deadlines and other conditions under the discretion of Gerdau

According to Gerdau, the new credit line will replace a current operation of up to $800 million, scheduled for conclusion in 2024, extending the liquidity of the company and its subsidiaries until 2027.


