﻿
Gerdau experiments with natural gas-fueled truck at its Varzea do Lopes iron ore mine

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 20:16:24 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau has teamed up with Scania do Brasil to use a natural gas-powered truck at its iron ore mine in Itabirito, in the state of Minas Gerais, Scania said.

Gerdau will use the truck, which Scania claims is a “one of its kind” in Brazil, at its Varzea do Lopes mine. The mining truck will be used experimentally and is an alternative to diesel-powered trucks.

Scania said that it has already been selling natural gas-fueled trucks since 2019, however, it’s the first time a truck like this is used in the mining segment worldwide.


Tags: iron ore  raw mat  Brazil  Gerdau  mining  South America


