Gerdau expected to raise steel prices along with other Brazilian mills

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 00:47:39 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau is expected to increase steel prices, according to a media report by Valor. SteelOrbis previously reported that flats steelmaker Usiminas and ArcelorMittal Brazil are expected to increase steel prices by 10 percent, citing increased costs due to Covid-19.

ArcelorMittal Brazil is expected to announce the price hike by August 20, while Usiminas is expected to raise prices by September.

The media report said Gerdau would increase flat steel prices by 11 percent, probably between mid-August to early September.

The media report said in July this year all Brazilian steelmakers increased steel prices by 10 percent.


