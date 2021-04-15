﻿
English
Gerdau creates graphene-focused company

Thursday, 15 April 2021 21:02:39 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau created a graphene-focused company through its new business division, Gerdau Next, according to a media report by Reuters. Graphene is a nano product that can be used into steel coating, steel welding, among other applications.

Gerdau Graphene will operate separately from Gerdau’s steel business, and is part of the Gerdau Next business. The new company will focus on the civil construction, automotive, rubber, among other industrial segments.

Gerdau Graphene’s first client will be Gerdau and its steel mills. The company should use the steel business as a laboratory for further product improvement. Gerdau had already been using graphene as a product in Manchester in the UK.


