Gerdau creates division to manage new businesses

Monday, 20 July 2020 01:05:01 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau said it has launched a new division to focus on new business development.

The company said Gerdau Next will develop steel-related products and businesses. Juliano Prado was appointed as the head of Gerdau Next, and will report directly to Gerdau CEO, Gustavo Werneck.

“With Gerdau Next, we will expand and accelerate the new businesses that Gerdau has created in the past few years so that we can reach, in a near future, the goal of having 20 percent of revenues coming from steel-related businesses,” Werneck said.