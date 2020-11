Tuesday, 10 November 2020 23:49:11 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau has launched an automatized system known as Gerdau’s autonomous buying intelligence, GABI, which purchases products without the need of human interaction.

Gerdau said the system buys about 1,000 items each month. The system will help the steelmaker save time and has performed as much as four humans.

Gerdau said it also has other automated process for quoting products from suppliers and issuing final quality reports for management purposes.