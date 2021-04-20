Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey up 58.4% in Q1

Tuesday, 20 April 2021 14:27:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-March period this year, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $419 million, including exports worth $75.63 million, up by 40.1 percent, and imports worth $343.33 million, decreasing by 1.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the January-March period, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked third among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 15,824 metric tons, rising by 58.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $7.67 million, up by 106.7 percent year on year.