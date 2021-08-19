Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey up 55.7% in January-July

Thursday, 19 August 2021 14:28:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-July period this year, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $1.11 billion, including exports worth $189.91 million, up by 65.7 percent, and imports worth $917.36 million, increasing by 25.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the January-July period, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked fifth among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 27,850 metric tons, rising by 55.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $14.25 million, up by 133.8 percent year on year.