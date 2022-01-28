﻿
English
Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey up 54.9% in 2021

Friday, 28 January 2022 13:34:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In 2021, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $2.14 billion, including exports worth $322.22 million, up by 68.1 percent, and imports worth $1.82 billion, increasing by 29.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the full year, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked fifth among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 47,121 metric tons, rising by 54.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $25.82 million, up by 132.6 percent year on year.


