Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey up 43.1% in Jan-Apr

Monday, 24 May 2021 10:38:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-April period this year, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $594.9 million, including exports worth $104.46 million, up by 65.1 percent, and imports worth $490.47 million, increasing by 20.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the January-April period, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked third among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 19,834 metric tons, rising by 43.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $9.76 million, up by 90.9 percent year on year.