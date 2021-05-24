﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey up 43.1% in Jan-Apr

Monday, 24 May 2021 10:38:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-April period this year, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $594.9 million, including exports worth $104.46 million, up by 65.1 percent, and imports worth $490.47 million, increasing by 20.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the January-April period, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked third among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 19,834 metric tons, rising by 43.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $9.76 million, up by 90.9 percent year on year.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  Georgia  Europe  semis  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  May

Turkey’s billet imports up 117 percent in January-March
30  Apr

Japan’s steel exports down 10.5 percent in Jan-Mar
30  Apr

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 28.5 percent in Q1
29  Apr

Turkey’s Cemtas’ sales revenues up 62.7 percent in Q1
26  Apr

Turkey’s steel export value up 22.5 percent in Q1