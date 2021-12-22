Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey up 41.7% in Jan-Nov

Wednesday, 22 December 2021 11:18:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-November period this year, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $1.89 billion, including exports worth $291.60 million, up by 70.1 percent, and imports worth $1.60 billion, increasing by 27.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the January-November period this year, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked fifth among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 43,108 metric tons, rising by 41.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $23.61 million, up by 112.7 percent year on year.