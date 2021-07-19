﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey up 33.3% in January-June

Monday, 19 July 2021 11:19:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-June period this year, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $944.1 million, including exports worth $164.47 million, up by 61.1 percent, and imports worth $779.60 million, increasing by 30.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the January-June period, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked fifth among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 23,840 metric tons, rising by 33.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $11.84 million, up by 81.8 percent year on year.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  Europe  Georgia  semis  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Jul

Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 57.3 percent in H1
12  Jul

Mescier starts to export billet from Bartın to European countries
06  Jul

Turkey’s billet imports up 178.3 percent in January-May
06  Jul

TCUD: Turkey ranks eighth in world crude steel output in May
30  Jun

Turkey’s Ekinciler preparing for second phase of value-added steel investment