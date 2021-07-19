Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey up 33.3% in January-June

Monday, 19 July 2021 11:19:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-June period this year, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $944.1 million, including exports worth $164.47 million, up by 61.1 percent, and imports worth $779.60 million, increasing by 30.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the January-June period, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked fifth among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 23,840 metric tons, rising by 33.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $11.84 million, up by 81.8 percent year on year.