Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey down 6.1% in January

Friday, 19 February 2021 14:27:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $114.3 million, including exports worth $21.43 million, up by 7.9 percent, and imports worth $92.88 million, decreasing by 5.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the same month, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked fifth among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 3,762 metric tons, falling by 6.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $1.47 million, down by two percent year on year.