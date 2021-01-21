﻿
Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey down 60.3% in 2020

Thursday, 21 January 2021 12:34:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In 2020, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $1.60 billion, including exports worth $190.57 million, down by 5.8 percent, and imports worth $1.41 billion, decreasing by 13 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In 2020 overall, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked second among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 30,419 metric tons, falling by 60.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $11.10 million, down by 61.6 percent year on year.


