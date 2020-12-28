Georgia’s semi-finished export volume to Turkey down 58.2% in Jan-Nov

Monday, 28 December 2020 16:54:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-November period of the current year, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $1.43 billion, including exports worth $171.42 million, down by 7.1 percent, and imports worth $1.26 billion, decreasing by 13.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the first 11 months of this year, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked second among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 30,419 metric tons, falling by 58.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $11.10 million, down by 59.5 percent year on year.