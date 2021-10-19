Georgia’s semi-finished export value to Turkey up 140.5% in Jan-Sept

Tuesday, 19 October 2021 12:34:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-September period this year, Georgia’s total external trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $1.48 billion, including exports worth $233.29 million, up by 63.4 percent, and imports worth $1.25 billion, increasing by 27.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the January-September period this year, semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel ranked fifth among Georgia’s most exported products to Turkey, amounting to 36,386 metric tons, rising by 62.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these exports totaled $19.51 million, up by 140.5 percent year on year. In September this year, Georgia did not export any semi-finished products to Turkey.