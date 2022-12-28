﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Galvanized sheet in Mexico, production, consumption, foreign trade to November

Wednesday, 28 December 2022 19:06:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

product in the nation, with 2.87 million metric tons produced in the January-November period, a volume that decreased 1.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021, data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

It ranks third in apparent consumption with 3.77 million/mt, although it decreased 9.3 percent compared to the 4.16 million/mt in the Jan-Nov 2021 period.

It is the second most imported product with 1.41 million/mt, 15.9 percent less compared to the 1.68 million/mt imported from January to November 2021.

In exports, it has the third largest volumes. From January to November, 509,000/mt were exported, 17.6 percent more than the 433,000/mt in the same period last year.

Canacero's statistics are only distributed among its members and the media are excluded. One of the chamber members shared the data with SteelOrbis, although the document does not detail volumes for the month.


Tags: Mexico North America 

Similar articles

Wire rod in Mexico, production, consumption, foreign trade to November

28 Dec | Steel News

Total steel production in Mexico grows 4.8% in November

27 Dec | Steel News

Automotive exports from Mexico grow 9.5% in value in November

27 Dec | Steel News

Commercial flow of steel in Mexico falls 25% in November

27 Dec | Steel News

Steel consumption in Mexico grows 9.1% in November

27 Dec | Steel News

Manufacture of finished steel products in Mexico grows 11.5 % in November

27 Dec | Steel News

CRC in Mexico, production, consumption, export and import to November

27 Dec | Steel News

HRC in Mexico, production, consumption, export and import to November

27 Dec | Steel News

Production, export and consumption of rebar in Mexico as of November

27 Dec | Steel News

Klöckner to acquire Mexican steel processor, expanding product portfolio

22 Dec | Steel News