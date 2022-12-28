﻿
Galvanized sheet in Mexico, production, consumption, foreign trade in Jan-Nov

Wednesday, 28 December 2022 19:06:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Galvanized sheet is the fourth most produced finished steel product in Mexico, with 2.87 million metric tons having been produced in the January-November period, a volume that decreased 1.5 percent, compared to the same period in 2021, data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

It ranks third in apparent consumption with 3.77 million/mt, although it decreased 9.3 percent compared to the 4.16 million/mt in the Jan-Nov 2021 period.

It is the second most imported product with 1.41 million/mt, 15.9 percent less compared to the 1.68 million/mt imported from January to November 2021.

In exports, it has the third largest volumes. From January to November, 509,000/mt were exported, 17.6 percent more than the 433,000/mt in the same period last year.

Canacero's statistics are only distributed among its members and the media are excluded. One of the chamber members shared the data with SteelOrbis, although the document does not detail volumes for the month.


