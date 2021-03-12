﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Freight volumes on China’s railways up 13.1 percent in Jan-Feb

Friday, 12 March 2021 13:55:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s Railway Corporation (CRC) announced that in the first two months this year freight volumes on China’s railways amounted to 613 million mt, up 13.1 percent year on year, exceeding 600 million mt for the period for the first time and hitting the highest historical level over the past nine years. The freight volume in February alone reached 289 million mt, up 14.4 percent year on year.

As for 2021, CRC is targeting a freight volume of 3.7 billion mt, expecting to see a year-on-year rise of 3.4 percent.

In particular, in February the freight volume on China’s Daqin railway - the barometer for coal transportation - amounted to 34.45 million mt, up 45.3 percent year on year, as announced by Daqin Railway Co., Ltd. In the January-February period of the current year, the freight volume on Daqin railway totaled 71.56 million mt, up 29.9 percent year on year.


Tags: China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Mar

Outlook for ex-China CRC worsens as local market retreats
10  Mar

China's steel industry PPI rises by 14.1 percent in Feb
04  Mar

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China to rise by 71 percent in Jan-Feb
04  Mar

Stocks of main steel products in China up 14.6% in late Feb, HRC up most
01  Mar

China’s steel sector PMI rises in Feb, outlook for March also positive