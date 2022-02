Freight volume on Daqin railway totals 43.8 million mt in Jan 17-Feb 25

Monday, 28 February 2022 12:13:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Freight volume on China’s Daqin railway, the barometer of heavy coal transportation in China, amounted to 43.8 million mt during the January 17-February 15 period, ensuring the effective supply of thermal coal, as announced by Daqin Railway Co., Ltd.

Most Recent Related Articles

Average daily coal output exceeds 12 million mt in China

Most Recent Related Articles

Angang Group to overhaul 1,780 mm HR line on Feb 22-Mar 8

Most Recent Related Articles

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 4.47% in early Feb, stocks up 23.18%

Most Recent Related Articles

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 33% in Feb 1-13

Most Recent Related Articles