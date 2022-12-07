﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 38.9 percent in Jan-Sept

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 14:43:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-September period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €10.24 billion, increasing by 38.9 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.81 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 17.1 percent, €482.81 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 42.2 percent, €858.42 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 28.6 percent, €557.55 million of cold drawn wire - advancing by 40.0 percent, and €2.14 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 6.7 percent, all compared to the same period of 2021.


Tags: Alloys Wire  Pipe Tubular Raw Mat Longs France European Union Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

France’s steel product export value up 36.8 percent in January-September

07 Dec | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 44.1 percent in January-August

08 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 40.5 percent in January-August

08 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 48.7 percent in January-July

07 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 44.5 percent in January-July

07 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 54 percent in January-June

08 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 49.3 percent in January-June

08 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 56.5 percent in January-May

05 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 52.8 percent in January-May

05 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 51.9 percent in Jan-Apr

08 Jul | Steel News