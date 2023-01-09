France’s steel product import value up 35.6 percent in Jan-Oct

Monday, 09 January 2023 12:06:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-October period last year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €11.37 billion, increasing by 35.6 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €2.01 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 15.3 percent, €539.02 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 41.6 percent, €944.51 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 24.4 percent, €615.91 million of cold drawn wire - advancing by 37.9 percent, and €2.35 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 5.1 percent, all compared to the same period of 2021.