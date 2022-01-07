France’s steel product import value up 49.8 percent in Jan-Nov

Friday, 07 January 2022 12:14:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-November period last year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €9.36 billion, increasing by 49.8 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.93 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 32.6 percent, €416.55 million of cold rolled steel bars - up 45.2 percent, €849.09 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 54.5 percent, €494.81 million of cold drawn wire - rising by 46.6 percent, and €2.39 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 53.7 percent, all compared to the January-November period of 2020.