France’s steel product import value up 49.0 percent in Jan-Sept

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 12:13:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-September period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €7.36 billion, increasing by 49.0 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.54 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 30.2 percent, €338.72 million of cold rolled steel bars - up 50.1 percent, €663.65 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 53.4 percent, €394.77 million of cold drawn wire - rising by 47.6 percent, and €1.96 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 61.1 percent, all compared to the January-September period last year.


