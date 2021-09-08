France’s steel product import value up 44.1 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 08 September 2021 11:05:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-July period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €5.68 billion, increasing by 44.1 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.21 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 28.9 percent, €274.75 million of cold rolled steel bars - up 47.5 percent, €515.72 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 48.6 percent, €305.40 million of cold drawn wire - rising by 45.3 percent, and €1.50 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 67.1 percent, all compared to the January-July period last year.