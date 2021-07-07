﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 37.9 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 11:20:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-May period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €3.89 billion, increasing by 37.9 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €821.21 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 21.2 percent, €193.34 million of cold rolled steel bars - up 45.7 percent, €353.88 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 48.2 percent, €216.35 million of cold drawn wire - rising by 46.7 percent, and €1.05 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 75.2 percent, all compared to the January-May period last year.


Tags: longs  imp/exp statistics  tubular  alloys  raw mat  wire   European Union  France  pipe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  Jul

Beltrame Group to invest in rebar and wire rod plant in Romania
07  Jul

France’s steel product export value up 36.7 percent in January-May
06  Jul

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales reach 4.3 million mt in H1
29  Jun

German iron ore import prices up 6.2 percent in May from April
11  Jun

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 31.7% in Jan-Apr