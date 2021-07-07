France’s steel product import value up 37.9 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 11:20:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-May period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €3.89 billion, increasing by 37.9 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €821.21 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 21.2 percent, €193.34 million of cold rolled steel bars - up 45.7 percent, €353.88 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 48.2 percent, €216.35 million of cold drawn wire - rising by 46.7 percent, and €1.05 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 75.2 percent, all compared to the January-May period last year.