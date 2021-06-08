France’s steel product import value up 30.4 percent in January-April

Tuesday, 08 June 2021 11:03:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-April period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €3.09 billion, increasing by 30.4 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €654.30 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 12.6 percent, €153.24 million of cold rolled steel bars - up 35.7 percent, €285.11 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 41.0 percent, €171.62 million of cold drawn wire - rising by 38.9 percent, and €839.58 million of metal structures and parts - increasing by 75.1 percent, all compared to the January-April period last year.