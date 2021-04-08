﻿
France’s steel product import value up 2.1 percent in Jan-Feb

Thursday, 08 April 2021 11:20:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-February period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €1.42 billion, increasing by 2.1 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €300.15 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 12.6 percent, €73.82 million of cold rolled steel bars - up 5.4 percent, €126.97 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 4.9 percent, €76.31 million of cold drawn wire - rising by 8.2 percent, and €326.80 million of metal structures and parts - increasing by 17.0 percent, all compared to the January-February period last year.


