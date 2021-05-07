﻿
France’s steel product import value up 12.8 percent in Jan-Mar

Friday, 07 May 2021 14:52:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-March period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €2.23 billion, increasing by 12.8 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €479.29 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 2.1 percent, €113.98 million of cold rolled steel bars - up 18.5 percent, €210.23 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 21.7 percent, €127.30 million of cold drawn wire - rising by 24.0 percent, and €570.89 million of metal structures and parts - increasing by 45.5 percent, all compared to the January-March period last year.


