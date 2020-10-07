﻿
France’s steel product import value down 29.4 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 14:43:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the first eight months this year France's basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €4.30 billion, decreasing by 29.4 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.02 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 18.4 percent, €195.97 million of cold rolled steel bars - down 36.1 percent, €375.59 million of cold rolled steel strip - falling by 21.3 percent, €233.38 million of cold drawn wire - declining by 18.9 percent, and €1 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 20.1 percent, all compared to the same period in 2019.


