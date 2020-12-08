France’s steel product import value down 26.5 percent in Jan-Oct

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the first 10 months this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €5.60 billion, decreasing by 26.5 percent year on year.
In the given period, France imported €1.31 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 17 percent, €225.76 million of cold rolled steel bars - down 32.4 percent, €490.73 million of cold rolled steel strip - falling by 19.7 percent, €303.05 million of cold drawn wire - declining by 17 percent, and €1.37 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 12.7 percent, all compared to the same period in 2019.