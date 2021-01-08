France’s steel product import value down 24.4 percent in Jan-Nov

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the first 11 months last year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €6.24 billion, decreasing by 24.4 percent year on year.
In the given period, France imported €1.45 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 15.7 percent, €286.48 million of cold rolled steel bars - down 29.7 percent, €547.85 million of cold rolled steel strip - falling by 18.9 percent, €337.04 million of cold drawn wire - declining by 15.5 percent, and €1.54 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 10.5 percent, all compared to the same period in 2019.