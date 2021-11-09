﻿
France’s steel product export value up 52.9 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 12:11:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-September period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €7.83 billion, increasing by 52.9 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €832.81 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 4.4 percent, €346.84 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 52.8 percent, €445.52 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 23.7 percent, €253.71 million of cold drawn wire - increasing by 47.3 percent, and €557.02 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 19.2 percent, all compared to the January-September period last year.


