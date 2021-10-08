France’s steel product export value up 51.2 percent in January-August

Friday, 08 October 2021 10:53:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-August period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €6.79 billion, increasing by 51.2 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €744.76 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 3.1 percent, €300.42 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 49.8 percent, €389.43 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 24.0 percent, €219.32 million of cold drawn wire - increasing by 46.4 percent, and €488.09 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 21.0 percent, all compared to the January-August period last year.