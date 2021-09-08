France’s steel product export value up 45.7 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 08 September 2021 11:03:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-July period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €6.02 billion, increasing by 45.7 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €681.81 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 1.9 percent, €278.12 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 47.3 percent, €354.28 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 19.6 percent, €198.57 million of cold drawn wire - increasing by 45.6 percent, and €431.63 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 23.6 percent, all compared to the January-July period last year.