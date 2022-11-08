France’s steel product export value up 40.5 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 11:55:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-August period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €9.61 billion, increasing by 40.5 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €893.99 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 19.9 percent, €369.20 million of cold rolled steel bars - rising by 22.9 percent, €463.92 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 19.3 percent, €288.41 million of cold drawn wire - advancing by 31.4 percent, and €583.19 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 19.5 percent, all compared to the January-August period of 2021.