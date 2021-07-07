﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 36.7 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 11:18:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-May period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €4.06 billion, increasing by 36.7 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €487.95 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 2.7 percent, €183.39 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 33.8 percent, €247.26 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 21.8 percent, €133.11 million of cold drawn wire - increasing by 40.8 percent, and €291.85 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 29.2 percent, all compared to the January-May period last year.


Tags: raw mat  longs  tubular  wire   pipe  imp/exp statistics  alloys  France  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  Jul

Beltrame Group to invest in rebar and wire rod plant in Romania
07  Jul

France’s steel product import value up 37.9 percent in January-May
06  Jul

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales reach 4.3 million mt in H1
29  Jun

German iron ore import prices up 6.2 percent in May from April
11  Jun

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 31.7% in Jan-Apr