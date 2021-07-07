France’s steel product export value up 36.7 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 11:18:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-May period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €4.06 billion, increasing by 36.7 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €487.95 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 2.7 percent, €183.39 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 33.8 percent, €247.26 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 21.8 percent, €133.11 million of cold drawn wire - increasing by 40.8 percent, and €291.85 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 29.2 percent, all compared to the January-May period last year.