France’s steel product export value up 13.4 percent in Jan-Mar

Friday, 07 May 2021 14:50:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-March period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €2.35 billion, increasing by 13.4 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €261.92 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 9.6 percent, €104.90 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 9.1 percent, €147.55 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 5.4 percent, €77.15 million of cold drawn wire - increasing by 11.1 percent, and €162.69 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 11.3 percent, all compared to the January-March period last year.


