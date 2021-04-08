France’s steel product export value up 0.6 percent in Jan-Feb

Thursday, 08 April 2021 11:13:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-February period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €1.46 billion, increasing by 0.6 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €148.03 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 26.7 percent, €64.55 million of cold rolled steel bars - declining by 1.2 percent, €91.22 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 8.6 percent, €47.61 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 3.1 percent, and €93.50 million of metal structures and parts - falling by 2.9 percent, all compared to the January-February period last year.