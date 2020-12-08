France’s steel product export value down 30.3 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 12:49:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the first 10 months of this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €5.74 billion, decreasing by 30.3 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €907.69 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 26.4 percent, €254.75 million of cold rolled steel bars - declining by 28.6 percent, €409.2 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 17.5 percent, €191.16 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 29.5 percent, and €531.44 million of metal structures and parts - falling by 8.2 percent, all compared to the same period in 2019.