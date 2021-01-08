﻿
France’s steel product export value down 29.4 percent in January-November

Friday, 08 January 2021 13:38:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the first 11 months of last year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €6.36 billion, decreasing by 29.4 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €1 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 25.5 percent, €282.62 million of cold rolled steel bars - declining by 26.5 percent, €459.55 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 16.5 percent, €219.54 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 25.9 percent, and €589.24 million of metal structures and parts - falling by 8.3 percent, all compared to the same period in 2019.


