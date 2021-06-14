France’s metal industry output up 0.7 percent in April from March

Monday, 14 June 2021 15:50:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in April this year fell by 0.3 percent month on month, after a 0.6 percent month-on-month increase in March, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the February-April quarter, France’s manufacturing output was up by 15.3 percent year on year and decreased by 2.4 percent quarter on quarter.

In April, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was up by 0.7 percent compared to March, after a 0.5 percent decrease month on month in March.

On the other hand, in April production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry fell by 5.9 percent on month-on-month basis after a 5.9 percent month-on-month fall recorded in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry was down by 0.8 percent month on month in the given month after decreasing by 1.7 percent in March compared to February. In the February-April quarter, output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 1.8 percent quarter on quarter.