Four more Vale mining waste dams deemed safe

Friday, 07 October 2022 20:57:01 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner Vale reproted that four of its mining waste dams had their declarations of emergency cancelled, receiving instead declarations of stability conditions (DCE).

The dams, B5/MAC, Marés II, Santana and Paracatu, are in the state of Minas Gerais and share the same construction technology of the Brumadinho dam that collapsed in 2019.

Vale assumed the commitment to adopt the best practices for rejects dams until 2025, as established by the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM).

According to the company, the issuing of DCE’s results from a deep transformation in the management of waste dams, based on information gathered from the accident with the Brumadinho dam, meaning that the management of the dams is now continuously improved.


