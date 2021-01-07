Four killed in gas leak at SAIL’s Rourkela steel plant

Thursday, 07 January 2021 10:13:42 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Four contract workers were killed in a gas leak at Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in the eastern state of Odisha, a company statement said on Thursday, January 7.

The four killed worked for maintenance contractors Star Construction, and there have been reports of more workers affected by the gas leak but the company’s official statement did not elaborate on this.

State government officials said that an inquiry will be launched into the accident to probe how the gas leak occurred and if established safety protocols were violated.