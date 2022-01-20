﻿
Four investors express interest in acquiring India’s ISC

Thursday, 20 January 2022 11:50:02 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

At least four investors have submitted expressions of interest (EoI) in acquiring Indian Steel Corporation (ISC) through the bankruptcy resolution process, industry sources said on Thursday, January 20.

According the sources, EoIs to acquire the ailing ISC have been received from A M Mining Private Limited, an affiliate of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS), Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), Metro Global Private Limited and Khandwala Finstock.

However, no official confirmation was available from any of the investors which had submitted the EoIs.

ISC is promoted by the Ruchi Group in which Mitsui and Company holds a 20 percent equity stake, while it defaulted in repayment to lenders from 2018 onwards.


