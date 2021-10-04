Fortescue resumes mining at Solomon Hub after one-day suspension

Monday, 04 October 2021 14:07:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that it resumed mining and processing operations at its Solomon Hub iron ore site in Western Australia on October 1.

The company had suspended its operations at the site on September 30 amid collapse of ground which resulted in a fatality, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Fortescue stated that it continues to work closely with all relevant authorities on the incident investigation. The company’s guidance for financial year 2022 shipments, cost and capital expenditure remains unchanged.