﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Fortescue resumes mining at Solomon Hub after one-day suspension

Monday, 04 October 2021 14:07:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that it resumed mining and processing operations at its Solomon Hub iron ore site in Western Australia on October 1.

The company had suspended its operations at the site on September 30 amid collapse of ground which resulted in a fatality, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Fortescue stated that it continues to work closely with all relevant authorities on the incident investigation. The company’s guidance for financial year 2022 shipments, cost and capital expenditure remains unchanged.


Tags: Oceania  mining  Fortescue  iron ore  raw mat  Australia  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04 Oct

Iron ore prices expected to fall below $100/mt by end of 2022 due to China’s output curbs
30 Sep

Fortescue temporarily halts mining operations at Solomon Hub after collapse
16 Sep

Moody’s: Global steel supply-demand imbalance to return in 2022 with prices gradually falling
16 Sep

Strike Resources issues new production plans for Paulsens East Iron Ore Project
10 Sep

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 0.8% in August from July