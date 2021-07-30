Fortescue posts record iron ore shipments for FY 2020-21 

Friday, 30 July 2021 11:49:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that its iron ore shipments in the fourth quarter ended June 30 of the financial year 2020-21 rose by 17.0 percent compared to the previous quarter and by four percent year on year to 49.3 million mt, constituting a quarterly shipment record. According to Fortescue, during the June quarter it mined 64.9 million mt of iron ore, rising 21.0 percent from the previous quarter and up by 13.0 percent from the same period of the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, in the given period, the average price received increased to US$168 per dry metric ton (dmt) compared to the March quarter price of US$143/dmt, representing a 17.5 percent increase quarter on quarter.

During the full financial year, Fortescue’s iron ore shipments amounted to 182.2 million mt, increasing by 2.2 percent, achieving an annual shipment record for iron ore, while it mined 226.9 million mt of iron ore, up by 11.1 percent, both year on year.

Fortescue’s iron ore shipment guidance for the financial year 2021-22 is at 180-185 million mt.